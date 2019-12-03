Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder: Youth held for derogatory comment on victim

The police had earlier tweeted that it registered a case against those abetting rape and making a derogatory comment on rape victim on social media.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A youth was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making a derogatory comment on social media about the woman veterinarian, who was gang-raped and murdered here last week.

The cybercrime wing of Central Crime Station arrested Chavan Sriram, a resident of Nizamabad district of Telangana, for making the vulgar comment on Facebook about the Hyderabad veterinary doctor.

The police on November 30 had registered a suo moto case against some unknown persons who uploaded photos of the recent victim of sexual violence and murder and posted objectionable comments with Facebook profile 'Stalin Sriram' and others. "These posts are very derogatory, obscene and vulgar," the police said.

Cyber Crime Police Station had registered a case and are investigating.

Reacting to this, some Twitter users had thanked the police and hoped that those making such comments will get arrested and given psychiatric counselling and rehabilitation. One of them had even shared the contact numbers of those posting objectionable content.

