Home Cities Hyderabad

Love denied: Four persons in Telangana end lives fearing disapproval by parents

In both cases, the victims hanged themselves because they couldn't be together due to their parents' disapproval.

Published: 03rd December 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Fearing disapproval by parents, two couples have allegedly committed suicide in two separate instances in Rangareddy district on Monday.by

According to sources, A Mahender (21), and Pallavi (19), the residence of Linga Reddy Guda of Rangareddy district were in love for quite some time now.

They were under an apprehension that their love will not be accepted by their parents.

They were depressed and decided to end their lives. They allegedly hanged themselves from a branch of a tree on the fringes of their village.

Locals found their bodies hanging from the tree and reported to the police. 

In another instance, a 20-year-old Susheela committed suicide when her parents reprimanded her over her love affair.

Depressed over the incident, she committed suicide by hanging self at her residence in Thommidirekula village of Rangareddy district on Monday.

Hearing the news, her paramour too committed suicide by hanging in his agriculture field in the same village. The dead bodies have shifted to Shadnagar Area Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad suicide India love affair Ranagareddy suicide
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp