Love denied: Four persons in Telangana end lives fearing disapproval by parents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fearing disapproval by parents, two couples have allegedly committed suicide in two separate instances in Rangareddy district on Monday.by

According to sources, A Mahender (21), and Pallavi (19), the residence of Linga Reddy Guda of Rangareddy district were in love for quite some time now.

They were under an apprehension that their love will not be accepted by their parents.

They were depressed and decided to end their lives. They allegedly hanged themselves from a branch of a tree on the fringes of their village.

Locals found their bodies hanging from the tree and reported to the police.

In another instance, a 20-year-old Susheela committed suicide when her parents reprimanded her over her love affair.

Depressed over the incident, she committed suicide by hanging self at her residence in Thommidirekula village of Rangareddy district on Monday.

Hearing the news, her paramour too committed suicide by hanging in his agriculture field in the same village. The dead bodies have shifted to Shadnagar Area Hospital.