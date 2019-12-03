National institute in Hyderabad charts bright future for the disabled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Can people with disabilities, both mental and physical, be developed into leaders in modern society?

This is the question many government and non-governmental organisations are seeking to address.

On December 3, which is observed as International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the work of Hyderabad-based National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) comes into sharp focus.

The institute not just develops human resources for the delivery of services to persons with intellectual disabilities but also conducts and coordinates research in the area of intellectual disability.

It develops appropriate models of care and rehabilitation for such persons, providing consultancy services to NGOs, developing community-based rehabilitation services and undertakes outreach programmes.

The institute has recently received mandate from the Central government to work towards serving people with other disabilities as well, says Major BV Ram Kumar, Deputy Director (Administration) of the NIEPID.

According to the 2011 Census, the number of persons with intellectual disabilities in India stands at 15,05,624.

The NIEPID institute conducts eight long-term training programmes which include three diploma, two graduate and three postgraduate courses approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India at its headquarters and regional centres.