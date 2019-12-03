Home Cities Hyderabad

National institute in Hyderabad charts bright future for the disabled

Institute offers rehabilitation and outreach programmes; Vocational assessment, guidance and counselling; consultancy services to voluntary organisations.

Published: 03rd December 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

A series of programmes have been organised by the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities across its various centres including Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai and Nellore.

A series of programmes have been organised by the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities across its various centres including Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai and Nellore.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Can people with disabilities, both mental and physical, be developed into leaders in modern society?

This is the question many government and non-governmental organisations are seeking to address.

On December 3, which is observed as International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the work of Hyderabad-based National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) comes into sharp focus. 

ALSO READ | International Day of Persons with Disabilities: They need less red tape, greater dignity

The institute not just develops human resources for the delivery of services to persons with intellectual disabilities but also conducts and coordinates research in the area of intellectual disability.

It develops appropriate models of care and rehabilitation for such persons, providing consultancy services to NGOs, developing community-based rehabilitation services and undertakes outreach programmes.

The institute has recently received mandate from the Central government to work towards serving people with other disabilities as well, says Major BV Ram Kumar, Deputy Director (Administration) of the NIEPID.

According to the 2011 Census, the number of persons with intellectual disabilities in India stands at 15,05,624.

The NIEPID institute conducts eight long-term training programmes which include three diploma, two graduate and three postgraduate courses approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India at its headquarters and regional centres. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India persons with disabilities India disabled people friendly International Day of Persons with Disabilities
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp