An app that rewards healthy lifestyle

Published: 04th December 2019 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Today, more number of city-dwellers are facing a range of lifestyle-related ailments such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, etc. And of late, there has been a renewed interest in exploring the remedies offered by one of the earliest systems of medicine that originated in our country, Ayurveda.

According to Ayurveda, an ideal human body has a perfect balance of the three doshas – Vata, Pitta and Kapha. Generally, a person has one dosha that is dominant. Launched on National Ayurveda Day this year, AyuRiti, an AI-powered app, evaluates your body functions and habits to determine your dominant dosha and provides solutions to better one of the other two doshas.

The app provides personalised daily recommendations to make slight alterations to a person’s lifestyle, based on his/her specific body type. It suggests Yoga asanas to suit a body type for improving mental and physical health, has an ‘Emotional Health Tracker’ and provides music therapy solutions for healing emotional imbalances. 

On the unique features of the app, Dr Vinod P Nair, co-founder of HealthSignz, said, “The app has a points-based rewards system to appreciate the users for every effort they make towards a healthier lifestyle, and an authentic range of Ayurvedic products for preventive and curative body management specific for body type and condition. 

AyuRiti also has a menstrual calendar and tracker feature.” “AyuRiti helps the user in disease management with zero side effects, leading to an improved happiness quotient. It provides valuable preventive wellness solutions to the increasing lifestyle-related health challenges,” said Surendranath, another co-founder.

The app is available for download on play store.

