Home Cities Hyderabad

Filmmakers asked to stop objectifying women

The roundtable was put together so that people could share the best practices and ways forward to advance and amplify women safety.

Published: 04th December 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Women safety must be our priority. It is important for everyone — from governments and corporations to individuals — to join hands to make India a safer place for women.” This was a common narrative that steered the discussion amongst a group of people, who participated in a roundtable conference on the topic ‘Anti-rape and Abuse’ on Tuesday at T-Hub.

The meeting, which was attended by doctors, filmmakers, NGOs and startups, discussed the roles of education, policies, media, films and law in fighting crime against women. “We do not realise how cinema plays a major role in shaping the image of women in society. Currently, strong women personas take a backseat in popular cinema. We need more powerful women characters. We also need to stop objectifying women in cinemas,” said V Tanu a filmmaker.

The roundtable was put together so that people could share the best practices and ways forward to advance and amplify women safety.

While many at the event claimed that education could be used as a tool to dispel prejudices against women among both urban and rural sections, others discussed on novel initiatives like community policing, policy awareness and use of technology to make the city safe haven for the women.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti rape and Abuse Anti rape and Abuse meet V Tanu
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp