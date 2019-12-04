Newly-married woman techie found dead in Hyderabad

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A newly-married woman techie was found dead under suspicious circumstances here, police said on Wednesday.

Annapurna Poornima, who had a love marriage with Dasari Karthik only 20 days ago, was found lying dead in their rented flat in Ramarao Nagar under Sanathnagar police station limits on Tuesday night.

The police sent the body for an autopsy and were waiting for the report.

The deceased's relatives staged a protest at police station on Wednesday, blaming Karthik for her death. They demanded police take action.

Annapurna, said to be the daughter of a businessman, had reportedly married Karthik against the wishes of her parents. She was working for a MNC in Hyderabad.

Police said they registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and have begun investigations.