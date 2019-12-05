Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad girl Manga Mishka Gowd wins Aerobics Fitness Federation championship

Her scintillating performance helped Telangana state rise to the third place in the overall championship.

Published: 05th December 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Manga Mishka Gowd

Manga Mishka Gowd

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Manga Mishka Gowd of Telangana notched up three medals including a gold medal in the individual category; silver in the group category and a bronze in the trio category, in the under 10 age group, at the 14th Indian Sports Aerobics Fitness Federation Championship, held at the Indira Priyadarshini auditorium, Hyderabad. She beat Khushi of Maharashtra, in the finals of the individual category for the gold medal.

Her scintillating performance helped Telangana state rise to the third place in the overall championship. Mishka Gowd, a student of class 4 at the Chirec International School, is being trained by Sharita Devi at the school. She saw the potential in Mishka for the sport, based on the flexibility and strength she exhibited and gave her intensive training. Mishka Gowd earlier represented India in the Russia open held last year November in Moscow under the individual category.

The 14th annual event of the Indian Sports Aerobics Fitness Federation had 16 states taking part. Maharashtra bagged the first place while Karnataka got second in the overall Championship. For the first time Jammu and Kashmir team too bagged several medals in various categories.

The championship had competitions for different age groups between 7 and 19, under various categories like individual, trio, group and mixed pair. Each participant is given 1.50 mins to perform synchronised aerobics and gymnastics and the strength, endurance, flexibility and gymnastics displayed by each of the participant is tested, based on which they are ranked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manga Mishka Gowd 14th Indian Sports Aerobics Fitness Federation Championship Indira Priyadarshini auditorium Chirec International School
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp