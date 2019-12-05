If courts let culprits free, I won’t: Hyderabad BJP leader T Raja Singh on veterinary rape

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP’s Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, who had earlier made controversial remarks against one of the accused Mohammed, warned that all the accused in the veterinary doctor rape case would suffer at his hands, even if they were condoned by the court or the police.

Condemning the FIR filed against him by the Bahadurpura police with regard to the alleged communal remarks, he said that the police were "framing false charges against him." "How can the police file an FIR after receiving a plaint from someone who opposes my ideology?" he asked.