Navy Day celebrated on a grand note in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Navy Day was celebrated in the city at the War Memorial at Secunderabad on Wednesday, marking Operation Trident, the offensive operation launched by the Indian Navy on Karachi during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

As part of the celebrations, a wreath laying ceremony was conducted in the city. Several other events, including a blood donation camp, will be conducted in the following days. On December 8, a Naval band concert will be organised at IKEA. Navy Day is celebrated every year to celebrate the Navy’s work towards securing the country’s marine borders and bolstering relationships with other countries through joint exercises.