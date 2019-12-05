Home Cities Hyderabad

Road maintenance works in Hyderabad and Secunderabad from December 10

The private agencies have to recarpet 50 per cent of their allotted stretch before May, 2020 and they also should put in place road maintenance units.

Roads, road work, road construction

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) is set to be launched in the twin cities on December 10. Under the programme, private agencies would operate, maintain the 709-km of major roads in the city covering 401 main stretches for the next five years. Speaking to newsmen here on Wednesday, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar  said the works would be taken up in seven packages. 

The private agencies have to recarpet 50 per cent of their allotted stretch before May, 2020 and they also should put in place road maintenance units. Also, for the benefit of the people looking to purchase Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) certificates, the GHMC would launch TDR Bank data online on Saturday  to facilitate those interested to buy TDR certificates, Lokesh Kumar said. GHMC is also planning more garbage transfer stations. C&D recycling waste plant at Jeedimetla is ready to be inaugurated, Lokesh Kumar said.

