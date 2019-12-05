Home Cities Hyderabad

Row erupts over DDE director post in Hyderabad's Maulana Azad National Urdu University

An associate professor of the University of Hyderabad has written to various authorities alleging that the candidate for the post of professor and director of DDE has already been fixed.

Published: 05th December 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Hyderabad-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Controversy continues to bog the beleaguered Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), with an associate professor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) writing a letter to the varsity’s Chancellor, Vice Chancellor and Visitor and other authorities including the Ministry of HRD, alleging that the candidate for the post of professor and director of Directorate Distance Education (DDE) has already been fixed and that an interview for the post to be held on December 7 is just an eyewash. 

In his letter, the UoH associate professor Dr Md Zahidul Haque has alleged that a professor, who was earlier in-charge director of the DDE, is now a candidate for the same post,  and his candidature has already been approved by the selection committee. Dr Haque has also alleged that some bribe was given for securing the post and that the interview is just a sham. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maulana Azad National Urdu University University of Hyderabad Ministry of HRD Directorate Distance Education MANUU DDE post
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp