Row erupts over DDE director post in Hyderabad's Maulana Azad National Urdu University

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Controversy continues to bog the beleaguered Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), with an associate professor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) writing a letter to the varsity’s Chancellor, Vice Chancellor and Visitor and other authorities including the Ministry of HRD, alleging that the candidate for the post of professor and director of Directorate Distance Education (DDE) has already been fixed and that an interview for the post to be held on December 7 is just an eyewash.

In his letter, the UoH associate professor Dr Md Zahidul Haque has alleged that a professor, who was earlier in-charge director of the DDE, is now a candidate for the same post, and his candidature has already been approved by the selection committee. Dr Haque has also alleged that some bribe was given for securing the post and that the interview is just a sham.