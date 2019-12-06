Hyderabad gasps as air quality dips

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a brief respite from the toxic air, the city’s air quality has deteriorated once again with the levels of ultrafine pollutants PM 10 and PM 2.5 rising.

In the last few days, the city’s air quality has seen a dip from satisfactory category to moderate. However, some parts of the city including Sanathnagar loomed under poor air quality. The increasing air pollution has left many residents worried about their health, who urged the government to take measures to control air pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) docked at 257 in Sanathnagar at 8 pm on Thursday, which falls into the poor category. The ultrafine pollutant particles PM 2.5 stood at 338.

As per the CPCB, if the AQI is between 201 and 300, the situation is considered to be poor and its health impacts include breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

City’s other five monitoring stations Central University, ICRISAT Patancheru, Bollarum, IDA Pashamyaaram, Zoo park recorded AQI at 143, 159, 158, 160, 166 all in the moderate category. Meanwhile, average AQI for city was recorded at 174 which also lies in the moderate category.

Concerned about the deteriorating air pollution in the city, A Murali Krishna said, “There was a time when Hyderabad was known for its pleasant weather, but in the last few years, the air quality has seen a major dip.”

Urging the government to take immediate action against air pollution, another citizen named Sreedhar tweeted, “We can’t breathe easily in city anymore. KTR please take immediate steps.”