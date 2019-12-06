Home Cities Hyderabad

Security beefed up in Hyderabad, police on high alert

The commissioner also asked the lower officials to monitor social media to find objectionable postings, and to beef-up security at Bhagyalakshmi temple in the Charminar monument.

Published: 06th December 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (File Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to ensure that no untoward incidents happen in the city on December 6 (Friday), which marks the 27th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid which was situated on the disputed land in Ayodhya, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Anjani Kumar directed the police personnel to pay ‘special attention’ to communally sensitive areas in the city.

He also directed the police personnel to have a watch on communal offenders, and anti-social elements.

Through an official circular, the police commissioner directed the personnel to keep an eye on religious fundamental organisations such as Hindu Vahini, Bajrang Dal, RSS, Sri Rama Yuva Sena, Shiv Sena, PFI, TTSI, DJs after some organisations have called for celebrations and the others for protests.

The commissioner also asked the lower officials to monitor social media to find objectionable postings, and to beef-up security at Bhagyalakshmi temple in the Charminar monument.

Following the orders, the police intensified vigil and patrolling from Thursday night. Quick reaction teams have also been deployed at various places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anjani Kumar Ayodhya
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp