Security beefed up in Hyderabad, police on high alert

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to ensure that no untoward incidents happen in the city on December 6 (Friday), which marks the 27th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid which was situated on the disputed land in Ayodhya, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Anjani Kumar directed the police personnel to pay ‘special attention’ to communally sensitive areas in the city.

He also directed the police personnel to have a watch on communal offenders, and anti-social elements.

Through an official circular, the police commissioner directed the personnel to keep an eye on religious fundamental organisations such as Hindu Vahini, Bajrang Dal, RSS, Sri Rama Yuva Sena, Shiv Sena, PFI, TTSI, DJs after some organisations have called for celebrations and the others for protests.

The commissioner also asked the lower officials to monitor social media to find objectionable postings, and to beef-up security at Bhagyalakshmi temple in the Charminar monument.

Following the orders, the police intensified vigil and patrolling from Thursday night. Quick reaction teams have also been deployed at various places.