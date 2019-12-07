Home Cities Hyderabad

Husband's funeral only after you kill all jail inmates: Wife of Hyderabad rape accused

The young woman, who is pregnant, alleging that injustice has been done to her, squatted on the road along with some others at her village in Narayanpet district.

'We will bury (the bodies) only when they too are shot,' said Renuka.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The widow of one of the accused, killed in an alleged exchange of fire with the police in the veterinarian gang-rape and murder case near here, on Saturday expressed anguish and anger over her husband's death even as celebrations over the police action continued in the city.

"How many are there in jail for having made mistakes. They should also be shot dead the way these (accused in woman vet case) were shot. We will not carry out the last rites till then. We will do so only when they too are shot," said Renuka, Chennakeshavulu's widow.

The young woman, who is pregnant, alleging that injustice has been done to her, squatted on the road along with some others at her village in Narayanpet district.

She said on Friday that police should kill her too as she is now alone. "I was told nothing will happen to my husband and he would come back soon. Now I don't know what to do. Please take me to the place where my husband was killed, and kill me too," she had said on Friday.

Locals had said that the four accused belonged to economically weaker families with poor literacy, yet earned well and led a lavish lifestyle spending on liquor and others.

Meanwhile, celebrations by common citizens over the death of the four accused in the alleged police encounter here continued.

A group of women in Hyderabad celebrated the death of the accused in the alleged encounter and raised slogans hailing police and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The father of the victim on Saturday said the accused, who behaved in a way worse than demons with his daughter, deserved to be punished the way the police acted. He again thanked the police and the Chief Minister for the police action.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka led a delegation of party leaders to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday and complained about police allegedly not accepting the complaint from the victims family members when she went missing, citing jurisdiction.

The situation in the state is such that police don't accept cases unless those belonging to (ruling) TRS party or its functionaries recommend it over the phone.

Because of this, Telangana is losing in a big way. This we have brought to her (Governor) notice as an example, Vikramarka told reporters. He said people should become partners in checking uncontrolled sale of liquor which led to many crimes against women.

He demanded that liquor sale be done only in a regulated and controlled manner and not as a source of revenue for the government.

Congress would take up a plan of action in future to check belt shops (unauthorised liquor vends) and others, he said.

Four people, accused in the gang-rape and murder of the woman veterinarian near here last month, have been killed in an alleged encounter with the police on Friday.

