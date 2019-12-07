Hyderabad rape-accused killing: NHRC team reaches city, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team from the National Human Rights Commission landed at the RGI airport Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

They will first visit the place at Chatanpally village near Shadnagar, where the four accused in the rape and murder case of the 26-year-old veterinarian were killed in an 'encounter' with police on Friday.

The team will conduct an inquiry at the spot and also examine the place on how the incident happened. They are also likely to question police officials in connection with the case as a part of the preliminary inquiry.

The team will visit the Mahabubnagar district hospital located around 80 km from Chatanpally where the bodies of the four accused are preserved and may also meet the families of the four persons.

In view of the visit, police have beefed up security and took the surroundings of 500mertes radius in their control from Friday night itself.

The team is likely to visit the spot near Tondupally toll plaza where the victim was raped and murdered.

Meanwhile, the hospital has a capacity of three freezer boxes to preserve bodies, of which only two are functioning and the third one is under repair for the past few days. Hence, it is becoming difficult to preserve all four bodies. Other bodies coming for postmortem in connection with cases under the hospital jurisdiction are also adding up to the problem.

Keeping in view of the security situation and shortage of freezers, local cases are diverted to Jadcherla government hospital, 15kms away from Mahabubnagar, doctors are also on a protest mode as the bodies of the accused were sent to them for postmortem though it's not under their jurisdiction.

However, the bodies are likely to be shifted to Gandhi hospital at Secunderabad, following an order of the Telangana High Court. Officials are contemplating this idea as Gandhi hospital has more capacity for preserving bodies for a long time and there would not be any law and order situation.

