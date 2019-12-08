2020 will be dedicated to nursing staff: Eatela Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatela Rajender on Saturday announced that the year 2020 will be dedicated to nursing staff in the State, in line with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) announcement of the same for nurses worldwide.

In an event organised by the state Health Department and Nursing Officers Association, nurses from various hospitals were felicitated and competitions such as painting and poster making were organised. The minister presented awards to the winners and thanked them for their service.