Hyderabad: Almost 709 km roads given to private agencies for maintenance

HYDERABAD: About 108.92 lakh sq m of main roads covering 709 km in Greater Hyderabad limits will be handed over to private agencies next week under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Contract (CRMC) as Letter of Agreement (LoA) between Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and contract agencies has been signed for six out of the seven packages.

Under the CRMC programme, agencies will take care of Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of roads for a period of five years.

GHMC officials told Express that out of the identified 108.92 lakh sq m of roads, as many as 54.92 lakh sq m belong to Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), 48.87 lakh sq m belong to GHMC, 2.07 lakh sq m belong to Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), 1.47 lakh sq m to Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), and 74,000 sq m to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

On central medians of the roads, signboards will be installed belonging to O&M agencies with their contact numbers and make people aware that these roads are maintained by private agencies and not GHMC.

Under the programme, private agencies will operate and maintain the roads in the city to take care of maintenance of roads, footpaths, central medians, greenery, cleanliness, road cuttings, etc. GHMC and police department will provide complete support to these agencies and zonal commissioners of all six zones will supervise the works. The agencies will make all the stretches motorable at all times.

