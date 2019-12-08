Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Chest Hospital to get ventilators after 5-year wait

If a pattern is to be established, every hospital requires a minimum of two years before the TSMIDC approves, allots and installs the medical equipment required.

Published: 08th December 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a half-decade wait, the Government Chest Hospital has finally been provided with ventilators that were crucial to treating patients with respiratory ailments. However, most of the top hospitals in the city are either struggling with a lack of equipment for life-support systems or a lack of staff to handle the equipment that are just gathering dust.

If a pattern is to be established, every hospital requires a minimum of two years before the TSMIDC approves, allots and installs the medical equipment required. The Chest Hospital, for close to five years, functioned without a single ventilator in its Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU). The central oxygen system was used to compensate for the lack of ventilators.

“After a long wait, we have finally been provided with ventilators. We haven’t received all of them, but eight of them have been allotted. We are yet to get another six,” said Dr Mahboob Khan, superintendent of Govt Chest Hospital. Junior doctors and senior residents have been demanding ventilators and monitors for specific ICUs and general ward like Gandhi and Osmania General Hospital.

“Gandhi Hospital’s neurosurgery department requires 16 ventilators and currently has only two. In a requirement for more, the ventilators have to be transported from the general ICU in case of an emergency to the neurosurgery ward,” said a junior doctor, on condition of anonymity. Responding to the allegations, Dr Prakash Rao, principal of Osmania Medical College said, “Though situation is not ideal, we never let the patients suffer and transport the ventilators from another dept that is not currently using them. ”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chest Hospital Ventilators
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp