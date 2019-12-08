Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad children’s theatre fest opens on a grand note

Children at the 10th edition of Hyderabad Children’s Film Festival Inauguration by Shobu Yarlagadda, Baahubali producer and BP Acharya, director general, MCR HRD at Dr MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad on Saturday | s senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly a hundred school children had a whale of a time during the inaugural ceremony of the 10th edition of Hyderabad Children’s Film Festival held at MCR HRD Institute, Jubilee Hills in the city on Saturday.

The puppet show by ‘Ammapur Koyya Bommala Kala Brundam’ on the story of ‘Bhakta Prahlada’ evoked a massive applause from the kids, who were seen glued to the performance throughout.
Producer of the blockbuster Baahubali series Shobu Yarlagadda and MCR HRD director general BP Acharya were the chief guests.

Shobu said, “Nowadays, information is so easy to access, but how you are using it matters. Though the reach of mobile apps and social media is great, art and theatre gives a different perspective to the young minds, and must be encouraged.”

BP Acharya spoke about a new programme ‘Nurture the Future’ that was launched recently by the institute, in which kids who show promising potential will be nurtured, counselled and given complete support in all their endeavours. Apart from workshops and exhibitions, the 10-day extravaganza also features plays from award-winning theatre groups from across the country such as Swangvale, Dur Se Brothers, Gillo Repertory and National School of Drama’s Theatre in Education. The 10-day theatre festival ends on December 16. All the events are being held at MCR HRD Institute. Tickets can be booked on bookmyshow.

Through a child’s eyes
What: ‘Basti mein Masti’, a comedy about two thieves in search of the perfect job When: Dec 8, 11 am, 12 pm
What: Learn to make your own glove puppets from renowned puppeteer Sabrina Arusam When: Dec 8, 2:30 pm
What: ‘Elephant in the Room’, a play that pays homage to Lord Ganesha When: Dec 8, 6:30 pm
What: ‘Hil Mil Kar’, a play based on storytelling using song, music and dance When: Dec 10, 6:30 pm
What: ‘Across the Sea’, a non-verbal musical puppet show, based on the adventure of a baby penguin from Antarctica to Africa When: Dec 11, 13, 14, 6:30 pm
What: ‘Qisse Soojh-Bhoojh Ke’, on the witty tales of Mullah Nasruddin
When: Dec 12, 6:30 pm
What: ‘Nal-Jal’ that emphasises the primal bond between man and water
When: Dec 14, 10:45 am, 3:45 pm
What: A workshop on giving different endings to stories When: Dec 15, 2:30 pm

