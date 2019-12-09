Home Cities Hyderabad

An app to help persons with disabilities

The app, ‘Javab’, is being touted as one of the first in the State that helps Telugu-speaking PwD to learn about the schemes intended for their welfare.

Published: 09th December 2019 08:56 AM

Wheelchair, Disabled

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based disability rights activist has developed a mobile application to help disseminate awareness among Persons with Disability (PwD) about various schemes, policy notices of both the State and Centre for the community. The app, ‘Javab’, is being touted as one of the first in the State that helps Telugu-speaking PwD to learn about the schemes intended for their welfare.

“After working extensively with persons with disabilities, we have come to the conclusion that penetration of mobile phones is widespread among them. However, the awareness about how to access the facilities given to them is low. The app inculcates both,” said Srinivas N, a member of the State advisory committee for the implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disability Act.

He further added that the name of the app was a tribute to the disability rights activist Javed Abidi who passed away this year.

Highlighting others issues, Srinivas said, “GOs and Acts are primarily in English, so we are translating them to help ruralfolk. We are also trying to create a network so they can reach out to activists,” added Srinivas, who is also  president of Network of PwD Organisations.

