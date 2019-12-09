Heritage structures housing government hospitals lie in shambles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the old building that housed Osmania General Hospital is set to be renovated, other medical institutions, such as the Nizamia Tibbi Unani Hospital, Chest Hospital or Nursing College that are/were previously functioning out of heritage buildings, have been left to perish. It looks as though the State government is either waiting for these buildings to collapse or for an opportunity to demolish them.

The Nizamia Tibbi Hospital, located in the heart of the Old City, houses both Ayurveda and Unani units. It has been lying in shambles for years despite the fact that it caters to close to 500 OPD patients. With dimly-lit wards, no drinking water facilities, peeled off ceilings and a dilapidated infrastructure, the doctors and students struggle to work here. In fact, they are forced to work under a torch light on some occasions. Speaking to Express, Dr MA Vakil, superintendent of the Unani Hospital, said, “We have been asking the government to expedite the renovation process of this heritage building. But they would be very expensive as normal cement construction will not work on this heritage structure.” Another doctor, on condition of anonymity, said, “The OPD is in such a dilapidated shape that it may collapse at any moment. Yet, we cater to at least 300 patients here daily.” In 2012, the Government Chest Hospital was shifted from the majestic Errum Nama Palace, which was donated by the Nizam’s family for the treatment of TB patients.

Speaking to Express, Dr Mahboob Khan, superintendent of Chest Hospital, said, “In 2011-12, a team from the department of Public Health and Family Welfare, checked the premises and deemed it unfit for human habitation. However, through the two years that the decision took to be finalised, we still housed patients in the palace building and also conducted surgeries.”