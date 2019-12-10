200 students go on a cleanliness drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Students of Army Public School, Bolarum engaged in a variety of activities as part of ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ programme recently. Over 200 students of Class VIII participated in a ‘plogging run’ where they picked up plastic littering the streets in the neighbourhood. The students also listened to a speech given during the assembly, highlighting the need to keep our surroundings clean and thereby contributing to the wellness of the environment and on a larger scale, our planet.