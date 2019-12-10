Aikya festival brings out employees’ dancing talent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Employees performed to hit numbers at Aikya, Pegasystems Inc’s annual day. About 1,500+India-based workforce revelled in a festive atmosphere, and some displayed their artistic talents as well. Government school students from the Pega Teach for Change (PTFC) program entertained the audience with a special dance show.

The event culminated with a powerful performance delivered by Sona Mohapatra, a prominent singer and Bollywood artist who sang hit numbers from her repertoire. Known to be featured in Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2019 list by Great Places To Work, the firm’s event also featured a classical dance performance by a troupe to reflect India’s cultural strength to the company’s multi-geographic spanning audience.