Army Public School in Hyderabad's Golconda have a riot of colours and vibrancy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The eighth annual sports day of APS Golconda was celebrated with gusto on the school’s premises recently. Brig RR Kumar, Commandant, Artillery Centre, took part as the chief guest of the event.

The event began with the welcome speech followed by the releasing of VIBGYOR-coloured balloons denoting the theme of the meet, ‘Team Work’. Later, the students were administered the oath by the Head Boy, followed by musical notes from school band ‘Heart Hackers’.

Afterwards, principal Vidya Muralidharan shared a report on the activities and achievements of the school. This was followed by the athletics events, in which students participated with verve and vigour.

The most intriguing aspect was the field drills, involving mass student participation that echoed the theme of the sports day to work in unity to accomplish the best results. Nehru House won the trophy for the best march past and academics, while Tilak House received the maximum points for CCA and sports and took away the championship trophy.