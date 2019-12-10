'Basti Mein Masti' batch regales audience at Hyderabad Children's Theatre Festival

SC By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival opened the second day of its 10 year anniversary with an engaging and lighthearted play ‘Basti Mein Masti’ which the young audience enjoyed. The play is written and directed by the London University – School of Drama graduate Akshay who was also a lead character Amar, next to Yuki Ellias, who played his friend Akbar.

The play was about two thieves who try to mend their ways since they are trying to win each others’ sisters’ hands in marriage. The confusion, camaraderie and hilarity that ensued was a guaranteed giggle-fest from the audience. “There’s no message here,” Yuki spoke about the purpose of this play, “This is just about bringing theatre to those who can’t necessarily pay for those tickets or get to theatres.” ‘Basti Mein Masti’ strikes the right tone with the purpose of HCTF itself.