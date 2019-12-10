Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabadi achievers recognised, celebrated

The event was organised jointly by the department of language and culture, government of Telangana and  Sathvika Fire Services. 

Youtube star Dethadi Harika

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A motivational speaker, a self-help book author, a doctor-turned activist, a radio jockey who brightens the Hyderabadi mornings, a YouTube star who makes you laugh until you cry, a singer who made it through times.... these were among the 105 Hyderabadis who were awarded at the Winter Edition of Rashtriya Gaurav awards which took place in the city over the weekend at KLN Prasad Auditorium, Lakdikapul. The event was to celebrate their contribution towards art, culture, community and the city,” said the organisers.

Dr Manjula Anagani, singer Rahul Sipiligan, Prudhvi Chandra, Lipsika Bhasyam, motivational speakers Crishna Chaitanya Reddy and Vamsi Krishna Reddy, radio jockeys RJ Krish and Manasa, Youtube stars Dethadi Harika, digital  marketeer Sai Vivek Reddy, activist Dr Anand Kumar, writer Raghunandan were among those who got awards through the hands of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary IT, Government of Telangana, guest of the day.  

The event was organised jointly by the department of language and culture, government of Telangana and  Sathvika Fire Services.  MIR Inayath, Chairman Setwin Govt of Telangana and Dr Errolla Srinivas were the guests of honour.

