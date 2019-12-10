Officials issuing fake caste certificates to be penalised: Hyderabad district joint collector G Ravi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of cases of government servants having provided false caste certificates, Hyderabad district joint collector G Ravi on Monday directed the officials to be cautious while issuing caste certificates.

Some even superannuated from services with false caste claims, sources said. According to sources, in 2017, a man joined the Telangana government services by falsely proclaiming that he belonged to the Savara caste native to Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing officials who attended the Prajavani programme, Ravi said: "(Some) tahsildars have failed to understand the issue of caste certificates. In a district-level scrutiny of caste certificates, it was revealed that several have even superannuated by availing benefits. The certificate issuing official will be penalised."

He advised officials to verify the genealogy of applicants, and to check if the castes were not originally from Telangana. He warned officials of serious consequences in the event of issuing incorrect certificates as these are also required for welfare schemes.