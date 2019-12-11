Begumpet railway station in Hyderabad gets high-end CCTVs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Begumpet railway station, one of the very few railway stations in the country entirely being run by women staff has been provided with the IP-based Video Surveillance System (VSS) by RailTel Corporation. The video surveillance has been installed by utilising money from the Nirbhaya fund. This will strengthen security for passengers, particularly for women.

A total of 20 IP-based CCTVs have been installed in the railway station which will keep tab of all activities continuously. The CCTV cameras are connected via internet, and live feeds are displayed on multiple screens at the Railway Protection Force’s (RPF) control room for monitoring. The recording of the video feeds from CCTV will be stored for 30 days for playback, post event analysis and for investigation. Important videos can be stored for longer duration.

All CCTV provided in Begumpet railway station will be networked on optical fibre cable and the video feed of the cameras will be brought to a centralised CCTV control room from where the video feeds will be viewed on multiple LCD monitors by RPF personnel. The Railway Board has entrusted RailTel with the work of providing IP-based VSS with video analytics and facial recognition system at all the railway stations, premium and EMU coaches.