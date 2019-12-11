Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation proposes CCTVs to curb dumping of waste in open spaces

Many people are throwing garbage at open places instead of handing it over to swachh auto workers to avoid payment of Rs 50.

Published: 11th December 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, with MLA Sudheer Reddy MLA, inaugurates the intensive cleanliness drive in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to install CCTV cameras at garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) to curb the menace of dumping of waste at those points and also impose penalty on the offenders, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has said.

An intensive cleanliness drive was launched in Gaddinnaram by Mayor on Tuesday in the presence LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy. Many people are throwing garbage at open places instead of handing it over to swachh auto workers to avoid payment of Rs 50. As a result garbage is piling up at open places and  roadsides.

To control this menace, the GHMC is proposing to install CC cameras at garbage vulnerable points to levy penalties and punish the offenders, Rammohan said.He appealed the citizens to cooperate with the GHMC in keeping the city clean and said as we keep our houses and establishments neat and clean it is also our responsibility to keep our surrounding clean.  

The intention of this cleanliness drive is to keep the particular ward clean by filling potholes, street lighting, cleaning nalas, lifting of garbage and C&D waste, spraying and fogging operations, removing unauthorised flexis, banners, taking up engineering repair works and intensive sweeping etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor said for one crore population, nearly 20,000 sanitation workers are working to keep the city clean. The apartment people and colony people should keep the garbage at one particular place so that the Swachh auto workers can lift the garbage from a single point instead of collecting it from each house hold which consumes time and stops the workers from covering more areas.

GHMC Special Commissioner (sanitation), Sujathat Gupta said GHMC was taking up 360 degree angle work of a particular ward by coordinating with all wings of GHMC like engineering, sanitation, electrical, entomology etc. 

