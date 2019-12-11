Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad rapists' encounter: 'Encounter site tourism' leads to accidents at Chatanpally

Since the day of the incident, three accidents have taken place at this spot and at least five have been injured in all the accidents.

Published: 11th December 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The location at Chatanpally village on NH 44 where the encounter of the four accused in the veterinarian rape-murder case happened on Friday, is witnessing accidents regularly since the day of the ‘encounter’. 

Since the day of the incident, three accidents have taken place at this spot and at least five have been injured in all the accidents. On Tuesday, a passenger vehicle rammed into a lorry, as the driver was reportedly showing the place to his passengers and lost control of the vehicle.

Three persons including a woman sustained injuries in the accident. The police had to break the windshields to pull out the woman. All the injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital and they are said to be recovering. 

Police said that despite heavy traffic flow on the national highway, many motorists are stopping on the road, to have a look at the spot and are clicking pictures and selfies standing on the highway. A police official told Express, "We will up the security from Wednesday and see that vehicles do not stop at the stop."

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chatanpally village Hyderabad rapists encounter Hyderabad encounter site Hyderabad vet rape Hyderabad accidents
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp