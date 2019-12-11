Hyderabad rapists' encounter: 'Encounter site tourism' leads to accidents at Chatanpally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The location at Chatanpally village on NH 44 where the encounter of the four accused in the veterinarian rape-murder case happened on Friday, is witnessing accidents regularly since the day of the ‘encounter’.

Since the day of the incident, three accidents have taken place at this spot and at least five have been injured in all the accidents. On Tuesday, a passenger vehicle rammed into a lorry, as the driver was reportedly showing the place to his passengers and lost control of the vehicle.

Three persons including a woman sustained injuries in the accident. The police had to break the windshields to pull out the woman. All the injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital and they are said to be recovering.

Police said that despite heavy traffic flow on the national highway, many motorists are stopping on the road, to have a look at the spot and are clicking pictures and selfies standing on the highway. A police official told Express, "We will up the security from Wednesday and see that vehicles do not stop at the stop."