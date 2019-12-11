Home Cities Hyderabad

Video of kid driving car on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road goes viral

Published: 11th December 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 08:28 AM

The screenshot of the boy driving the car

The screenshot of the boy driving the car (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking video that has been making the rounds on social media, a child, who appears to be 10 years old, is seen driving a Maruti Alto on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at over 80 km/h. The video was shot and posted by a Twitter user Neelesh, who spotted the kid and a few others in the car on December 8 near Exit 9/10 of the ORR. 

In the video, the car in question, bearing the registration number AP 28 BL 6979, has a man (adult male) on the co-passenger seat and a few others on the backseat. Though the video has gone viral in the last 24 hours and has drawn flak from several netizens demanding that the group be penalised, an e-challan is yet to be generated by the police. The video has nearly 7,000 views and several retweets and comments.

He further asked, “Drinking and Driving is a crime and in many cases driver is sent to jail. But a kid driving under supervision of parent is not sent to jail? [sic]”The said car is allegedly a regular rule-breaker, with challans amounting to `4,500 levied on the owner since 2015 in and around Alwal Police Station limits.

