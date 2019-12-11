Video of kid driving car on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road goes viral

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking video that has been making the rounds on social media, a child, who appears to be 10 years old, is seen driving a Maruti Alto on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at over 80 km/h. The video was shot and posted by a Twitter user Neelesh, who spotted the kid and a few others in the car on December 8 near Exit 9/10 of the ORR.

In the video, the car in question, bearing the registration number AP 28 BL 6979, has a man (adult male) on the co-passenger seat and a few others on the backseat. Though the video has gone viral in the last 24 hours and has drawn flak from several netizens demanding that the group be penalised, an e-challan is yet to be generated by the police. The video has nearly 7,000 views and several retweets and comments.

Hope hyderabad traffic police will take strict action against these parents. Waiting for update from Hyderabad Traffic police @HYDTP @hydcitypolice @HYDTraffic — Tiger Neelesh (@TigerNeelesh) December 9, 2019

He further asked, “Drinking and Driving is a crime and in many cases driver is sent to jail. But a kid driving under supervision of parent is not sent to jail? [sic]”The said car is allegedly a regular rule-breaker, with challans amounting to `4,500 levied on the owner since 2015 in and around Alwal Police Station limits.