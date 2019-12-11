With Citizenship Amendment Bill passed, Rohingyas in Hyderabad want to stay put in old city camps

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill and Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that Rohingyas would not be granted citizenship, the future of around 6,000 Rohingyas in Hyderabad is uncertain.

The Rohingyas, an ethnic minority group from Myanmar, are concentrated mostly in the Balapur camp. Some others are scattered across Chandrayangutta, Salala and Barkas areas. They mostly do odd jobs, and live in unhygienic conditions. Many women are being helped out by local NGOs.

“I am sure those in the government have thought it through while formulating the Citizen Amendment Bill. But I would like to request the Central government not to deport us to Myanmar until the situation there improves,” said Sheikh Abdullah, a 24-year-old Rohingya. Although Shah has categorically stated that citizenship will not be granted to Rohingyas, the Citizenship Amendment Bill does not specify their future. Many in the camps are wondering whether they would be allowed to stay or would be deported.

Abdullah and his family fled Myanmar around seven years ago when the violence in the Rakhine state of the country intensified. The avid footballer reached West Bengal after crossing two international borders. He then came to Hyderabad. Abdullah is planning to write his Class X exams. “At least I would be able to tell others that I have passed Class X,” he added.

Another Rohingya, who wished to stay anonymous, said that he would rather die than go back to Myanmar. The man, now in his mid-30s, was tortured by Myanmarese authorities, the physical evidence of which is still there for others to see.

Sharp rise in number of Rohingyas in 3 yrs: Experts

Experts say that there has been a sharp increase in the number of Rohingyas in the city in the last three years. The official count is 6,000 Rohingyas from the Rakhine State which includes both refugees and asylum seekers. UNHCR defines an asylum seeker as one whose request for sanctuary is yet to be processed.

The increase in the numbers is primarily due to internal migration arising out of the present condition in Jammu and Kashmir. Although families are still coming in from Myanmar, officials say that the numbers and frequency have decreased in the recent times. Since the announcement that the Citizenship Amendment Bill would be introduced, police are keeping a close watch on the Rohingyas in Balapur. Sources said they are being constantly monitored to prevent any untoward incident.