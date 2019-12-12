Home Cities Hyderabad

It’s 3 kg onions over an all-expenses-paid Goa trip for Hyderabad folks

Results showed that more than 54 percent opted for onions as their prize while Goa option was chosen by 46 percent.

Published: 12th December 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 07:56 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Our Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman might not be a big fan of onions, but the fact remains that onions is the backbone of several kitchens all over India. Things have reached such a state that people are now preferring to get three kg onion instead of an all-expenses-paid trip to Goa. While the social media is abuzz with memes and jokes on surging onion prices, city-based bus aggregator company AbhiBus, introduced a scheme where Hyderabad customers booking their bus tickets on Abhibus.com can participate in a contest where they could either win an all-expense-paid trip to Goa, win an iPhone or an e-bike or three kg onions.

Results showed that more than 54 per cent opted for onions as their prize while Goa option was chosen by 46 per cent. Clearly, customers are willing to place their bets on onions over Goa or other aspirational options - reflecting how onions shape their daily lives. Anyone booking their tickets on the platform between December 10 and December 15 can enter into the contest by selecting their preferred option. Before this, whenever the ticketing platform ran an offer that had Goa trip as an option, it always trumped all other prizes on offer, but this is the first time consumers relegated Goa to the second spot.

