Money issues drive man to end life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old man hanged himself at his residence in Falaknuma in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased identified as MD Shareef, a resident of Falaknuma, who worked as bouncer at several business establishments in the city.

Police suspect that he took the extreme step after facing financial problems. Shareef allegedly took some loan, but was unable to repay it. Family members noticed Shareef hanging from the ceiling and informed the police. A case of suspicious death was registered.