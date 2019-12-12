Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Plastic-free’ is theme for Medaram  shorts fest

The Telangana government organised a short film contest for the Medaram Jaatara 2020 and it will be executed by the Innovative ads.

Published: 12th December 2019

By Ankita Mukherjee
HYDERABAD: The Telangana government organised a short film contest for the Medaram Jaatara 2020 and it will be executed by the Innovative ads. The official announcement of the short film contest was made by the chairman of the screening committee Veera Shankar in the auditorium of Film Chamber on Wednesday. The selected short films will be screened in the Film Chamber first and then telecast on TV. The screening  committee constitutes Tollywood actor Srikanth, director Hareesh Shankar, director of photography Chota k. Naidu, director Shiva Nageshwar Rao and many more.

“Medaram Jaatara is the second biggest festival after Kumbh mela. Any short film maker or feature film director can participate in this contest. This is for the aspirant youths through which they can channel their creative minds. The date on which they have to upload their work is from January 5-10, 2020,” stated  Veera Shankar.

“The theme of the short film contest is plastic-free. The initiative by the state is to create awareness about the harm that plastic causes to the environment. It will be a good awareness program to sensitise people,” said Veera Shankar. From a long list of 10 films, three will be shortlisted. The duration of each film is a minimum of three minutes and maximum of five. The prize money for the three selected films will be Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000; Rs 25,000 respectively. There will be a consolation prize for seven films. The festival will be held from February 5-7, 2020. The aspirant directors can apply for the contest through www.innovativeads.co.in and they can access through social media platforms.

