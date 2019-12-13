Home Cities Hyderabad

Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit, SCB gets facelift

As part of his winter sojourn, President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Hyderabad on December 26 and will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum, Secunderabad Cantonment.

Published: 13th December 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As part of his winter sojourn, President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Hyderabad on December 26 and will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum, Secunderabad Cantonment.

Ahead of his visit the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has started the preparation works including the repair of roads and street lights and sanitation works near Rashtrapati Nilayam.

Meanwhile, criticising the SCB’s on-going preparation work, the residents from Bolarum, Lal Bazar and other areas claimed that SCB did not pay heed to their complaints about sanitation and other repair works until the board got information about the President’s visit.

“We have held review meetings with the officials of various departments and have ordered them to ensure all arrangements for the President’s stay. We have also appointed a special team to look into the sanitation works, repair of roads and other maintenance works. All the approach roads to the Nilayam will be re-carpeted,” said J Rama Krisnana, v-p of SCB. 

“We have taken up the repair works of street lights and roads near the Nilayam. We have already fixed street lights from Nartaki theatre to Rashtrapati Nilayam. Further, we will cover Hafipet station area, Bollum and Lalbazar area as the President might travel through these roads,” said Savanm, assistant engineer of the Electricity Department.

 “The SCB only remembers about repairs when a dignitary is about to arrive. Why are we paying taxes? This is apathy towards the SCB residents,” said a Govardhan Reddy, a resident of Bolarum area.

