In a first, Hyderabad man booked for concealing bike number plate with paint

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first in the state, Rachakonda police registered a cheating case against a bike owner, after he had allegedly concealed the number plate of his bike, using paint. A case was registered at LB nagar police station.

Additional DCP Traffic Mohd Tajuddin Ahmed said that hiding the number plate or tampering it intentionally to evade traffic police is a punishable offence.

“Special drive to identity such vehicles is being conducted on a regular basis. They will be booked under cheating and also for forgery,” he said. He also made an appeal to the vehicle owners to comply with traffic rules and save themselves from fines and accidents.

On Thursday while conducting a special drive at LB nagar, traffic police intercepted a bike, whose number plate was not clearly visible.

The owner had painted the number plate and also tampered the numbers on it. On inquiry, the bike number was found to be AP 29BB 4698. Across Rachakonda commissionerate, around 100 cases have been registered on bikes with improper number plates.