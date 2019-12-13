Home Cities Hyderabad

OPD at AIIMS Bibinagar to start by December 26

Recruitment of clinical faculty is completed; currently AIIMS is hosting its first batch of 50 medical students 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Recruitment of clinical faculty has been completed at AIIMS Bibinagar, and the OPD services are proposed to start from December 26. Close to 10 clinical staff have been recruited, said Dr Samran Singh, Director of AIIMS Bhopal, who is mentoring AIIMS Bibinagar. Bhuvanagiri Collector Anitha Subramnayam said that the hospital is also looking to construct a residential building for staff nurses, in the meantime, local authorities have offered space in the nearby residential areas for the staff nurses.  

Speaking to Express, Dr Singh said, “December 26 is the deadline to set up and start the OPD services, we are hoping to complete all the requirements, both personnel and infrastructure by then. The recruitment of clinical faculty has been completed, along with nursing and diagnostic staff.” 

The collector further added, “The institution is also looking at building a residential complex for nurses, as they work long hours. We have also offered them space in nearby residential areas. Other than that, the out-patient services for Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) are being conducted everyday at AIIMS. AIIMS Bibinagar was completed in record time, a first-of its-kind feat.

The plan was sanctioned in 2018, and the work was completed by 2019. This has been possible because an entire new and operational building of NIMS Bibinagar was available and vacant which was provided to AIIMS.”   

Currently, AIIMS Bibinagar is hosting it’s first batch of 50 medical students who were admitted in August this year. AIIMS Bibinagar was sanctioned a 750-bed capacity hospital with `1,028 crore as the outlay, and the entire infrastructure is to be completed by 2020. Minister of State for Health, Ashwin Kumar Choubey, earlier this year during his visit to Bibinagar had said that tender procedure should be accelerated, and the expansion of the facility by 200 acres should also be done.

