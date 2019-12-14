Home Cities Hyderabad

Alliance Francaise Hyderabad organises concert for Asian University Women Choir

The Choir reunited around 40 women from 14 South-Asian, South-East and Middle-East countries to help young women to develop their cultural and vocal knowledge and to improve their self-confidence.

Published: 14th December 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Weekly trainings, courses and classes in vocal abilities, musical theory and history, body mapping. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The concert of the Asian University for Women Choir, with the French ensemble, Son Ar Mein Consort,at St. John’s Church, East Maredpally, Secunderabad. The one-hour concert is being organised by Alliance Francaise Hyderabad.

The Choir reunites around 40 young women from 14 South-Asian, South-East and Middle-East countries to help young women to develop their cultural and vocal knowledge and to improve their self-confidence. It includes weekly trainings, courses and classes in vocal abilities, musical theory and history, body mapping, etc., given by French professional musicians. In dialogue of this ancient and deep French music and Eastern songs from different countries of the singers of the Choir will create a fascinating echo, where we will find notably the Cambodian song ‘The River Man’, The Nagaland song ‘Love of God’, the famous Arabic music ‘Give Me the Flute’, a  Tagore song, and more.

Son Ar Mein Consort the accompanying French baroque group, will include the famous soprano soloist Claire Lefilliâtre, violin player Camille Aubret, viol player, Martin Bauer, luth player, Jean Luc Thamby, and percussionist Keyvan Chemirani. The Asian University for Women campus in Chittagong, Bangladesh, was founded in 2008. AUW educates women, and empowers themwith the right qualifications.

St. John’s Church, Secunderabad a heritage Tuscan architecture building, built in 1818. This 19th-century, 204 years old structure that features elegant architecture plus a large 108 years old pipe organ (16-feet tall with 19 huge pipes in the front, and 758 pipes in the entire instrument in the rear.

For their Indian tour, 40 members of the AUW Choir will perform, conducted by Selvam Thorez (Director) and Ethan Golbach (Assistant Director); accompanied by the French baroque Ensemble Son Ar Mein Consort, made up of five French musicians: Claire Lefilliâtre (soprano), Camille Aubret (violin), Martin Bauer (viola da gamba), Jean-Luc Thamby (theorbo) and Keyvan Chemirani (percussions).

