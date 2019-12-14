AMD halted quest for uranium in Telangana's Mastipuram: Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In response to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Minister of State (MoS) PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, said that the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), has suspended all uranium exploration activities in Mastipuram area in Wanaparthy district, in addition to two areas in Andhra Pradesh —at Nandyal in Kurnool and Kasurigutta in SPSR Nellore.

In his reply, the MoS said that the activities have been suspended due to protests by the locals. “Presently the drilling of rigs have been withdrawn and the exploratory drilling work has been suspended in these areas as per the directives of local administration,” he said.