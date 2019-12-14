Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad government teacher held for molesting student

Parents of a girl student from class VIII in the school approached police on Friday, alleging that he had molested their daughter.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old man, working as a teacher at the Zilla Parishad High School at Neredmet, was arrested on charges of allegedly molesting a girl student of the same school. The accused has been identified as Reddymoni Jagadeeshwar.

According to police, Jagadeeshwar is teaching social studies in the said school. Parents of a girl student from class VIII in the school approached police on Friday, alleging that he had molested their daughter.
They told police that they noticed their daughter behaving abnormally, preferring to be alone and silent most of the time. Upon inquiry, they found that Jagadeeshwar, who taught the girl, had misbehaved with her. He touched the girl inappropriately. She also told her parents that Jagadeeshwar had been behaving with other girls in the class in a similar manner and has molested them in the past.

Based on the complaint, Neredmet police registered a case under charges of outraging modesty of woman and the POCSO Act. A Narasimha Swamy, Inspector at Neredmet police station, said that Jagadeeshwar was arrested and produced before the court on Friday. Further investigation is underway, he said.

