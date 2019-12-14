Telangana government issues new service rules for model schools’ staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six years after the recruitment of employees of the 194 model schools across the State, the government on Friday issued a GO laying down service rules for teachers and non-teaching staff of these schools.

The Telangana Model School Employee Service Rule, which will be brought into effect immediately, comes as a relief for model schools employees who were, until now, disgruntled about their service conditions. According to the rules, an executive committee, appointed by the government will determine from time to time the cadre strength in each category of teachers, including principals, depending on the workload, need and financial position.