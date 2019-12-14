Telugu singer Mohana Bhogaraju to drop her first Punjabi single

Sloka Chandra By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mohana Bhogaraju is an artiste first. She follows her mind, takes bold steps and does not seek approval.This is only further proved in her newest venture — releasing her new single in Punjabi titled Sohne Sohne on YouTube. This fresh love song written by Punjabi producer and lyricist Ranbir Singh adds to her already impressive discography, which includes Manohari from Bahubali, Reddamma Thalli from Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Naalo Maimarapu from ‘Oh!Baby’. The catchy love track is available on music platforms like Spotify, Saavn, Gaana and Google Play Music. There is even a groovy video on YouTube to sway along to.

“Since childhood, alongside Telugu, Hindi and Tamil music, I used to watch music channels on TV,” recalls. “Unknowingly, I listened to and fell in love with Punjabi and other regional music as well.”

The young Tollywood singer lists Gurdas Maan, Kuldeep Manak and Daler Mehndi as some of her favourite Punjabi musicians. She also mentioned Gud Naal Ishq Mitha as one of her favourite songs as a child. Her latest release is a melody of love and passion, an emotion which artist Desiroutz (who also worked on the track) captures in his beats.

Dropping her first single on December 12, Mohana is quite dismissive about her achievements. “I didn’t plan this, I just go with the flow,” she stated coolly. “I love Punjabi people and have huge respect for them,” she said. Engaging in their art in a more active way seemed to be the right move for the Gira Gira singer. Mohana was attracted to the huge non-film Punjabi music industry. She follows the music alongside the South Indian music too, which broke down the language barrier when recording the new single. “I can’t speak much Punjabi, but I can understand a bit,” she said.

“Tollywood is my place,” she said, while giving a shout out to her home base. Telugu music and films have given me so much. I have huge respect for all the music directors here in Hyderabad. They have given me beautiful songs. I started my journey with Manohari from Baahubali and have grown so much.”

With immense gratitude Mohana moves to leave her mark in the world, sticking to her roots but always branching out to new dimensions. Telugu ammayi is now Sohne kudi.