Two persons held for smuggling red sanders in Hyderabad by Rachakonda police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons from Andhra Pradesh who were allegedly involved in smuggling red sanders to Hyderabad, were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Friday. Red sandalwood weighing 137 kg and a car were seized from the accused Ravuri Uma Shankar and Chirumamilla Ajith Kumar, while the third accused Kotesh is absconding.

Based on a tip-off, the Special Operations team of LB Nagar along with Hayathnagar police intercepted the vehicle and found red sanders in the boot. Shanker has a food supply business in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. As his earnings were not sufficient, he ventured into this business. He searches social networking sites like FB for clients and in the past supplied 450 kg of red sandalwood to Narendra Kumawath at Jaipur and and 230 kg to another man named Khursheed who did not pay him. A financial crunch led Shankar to hatch another plan. He met Kotesh, a native of Kadapa who arranged 137 kg of red sandalwood from Nallamala reserve forest for Rs 400 per kg. Shanker transported the same to Hyderabad with the help of Ajith Kumar. It was supposed to be delivered to a client at LB Nagar.