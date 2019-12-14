Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad identifies new enzyme, may treat Diabetic nephropathy

While it is widely known that diabetic patients suffer from kidney diseases, it was not known as to how exactly diabetes triggers the same.

Published: 14th December 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Diabetes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a groundbreaking study, researchers from University of Hyderabad have identified an enzyme that can be targeted by drugs to cure diabetic nephropathy — a fatal kidney disorder common among diabetic patients.

While it is widely known that diabetic patients suffer from kidney diseases, it was not known as to how exactly diabetes triggers the same.

In their study, the UoH researchers have explained how this occurs — including the role of the enzyme known as gamma-secretase — and opens up the possibility of developing a drug that can inhibit this enzyme and prevent kidney diseases among diabetic patients.

The production of growth hormone in human beings declines with age, but in diabetic patients the hormone gets produced in excess due to a variety of factors, including lack of insulin production.

The team of UoH researchers headed by Anil K Pasupulati, Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemistry, have reported that excess growth hormone in diabetic patients activates the Notch1 signalling channel in podocytes, a type of cells in the kidney that play an instrumental role in ultrafilteration of blood. As the Notch1 signalling channel gets activated, it causes a decline in the number of podocytes, affecting the functioning of kidney which is manifested in proteinuria (presence of proteins in the urine).

The researchers report that activation of Notch1 signalling pathway also results in glomerular fibrosis, another reason behind kidney disorder among diabetic patients. Speaking to Express, Pasupulati said, “We are now working on how exactly gamma-secretase gets activated due to the presence of  excess growth hormones.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Hyderabad diabetic nephropathy cure
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp