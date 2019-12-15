2 foreign drug peddlers nabbed in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Palestinian and Omani national were arrested by Telangana State excise department officials in Banjara hills on Saturday for allegedly possessing methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and cocaine, which they planned to sell in the city. Excise police seized eight grams of cocaine, nine grams of MDMA and four ecstacy tablets from Saeed Ali, 33 form Palestine and Aburabu, 29 from Oman. They purchased these from Bengaluru and Goa.