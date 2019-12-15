Two held for diamond robbery in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two interstate offenders, Mansoor Thandeshwar, 65, and Mayur Kishore Kumar Suru, 44, both natives of Mumbai, who were involved in committing theft of diamonds worth Rs 40 lakh from a jewellery store were arrested by the Saifabad police on Saturday. Police have also seized stolen property from the accused.

The duo came for purchasing diamonds and introduced themselves as people from Bangkok. They stole diamonds weighing 60.20 carat. They swapped the real diamonds with fake diamonds. Based on CCTV, they were identified and arrested.