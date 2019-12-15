Two Hyderabad men commit suicide in separate incidents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering student and a youngster working for a private firm in the city, allegedly committed suicide at separate locations. Cases were reported at KPHB and Uppal on Saturday. At KPHB, Annapareddy Durga Saiteja, 23 from Krishna district in AP who had come in search of a job was found hanging to the grill on the third floor of the hostel building.

At Uppal, Venkat Raman Praveen, 28, from Ramanthapur got married a couple of years back, but due to family disputes, his wife left him. On Saturday morning, his family members broke open the doors and found him hanging to the ceiling fan.