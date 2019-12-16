Pressure on IPS probationers to pass or pay up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, 72 Regular Recruit (RR) IPS probationers, who joined in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) for basic training, have submitted sureties, addressed to the President of India, promising to refund money paid on them including pay and travel expenses if they fail in training.

As many as 229 IPS probationers including those from other countries are under training at the NPA. To drum a sense of discipline in the recruits, the NPA officials have evolved a format for giving an undertaking.For this, the IPS probationers must give his signature and consent with signature of surety and two witnesses.

“It is introduced to make the IPS probationer aware that public money is being spent on their training and to make him more responsible,” sources said. Meanwhile, the NPA officials have given certain joining instructions to IPS probationers stating that no probationer, during the period of training at the academy, will be allowed to appear for either the civil services preliminary exam or any other exam for appointment to central or state services by open competitive exams. Families are not permitted to stay with the probationers on campus. They are also not permitted to keep personal vehicles at the academy during their training.

The basic training for all these 229 IPS probationers will commence from Monday at the academy with the introduction of rules and regulations to be followed.For the first time, a batch probationers have joined the academy from Mauritius for getting training.