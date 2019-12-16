Sanitation worker at Hyderabad girls hostel booked under POCSO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 55-year-old man working at a government hostel in Vikarabad district was arrested on charges of allegedly misbehaving with girl students in the hostel. The accused is identified as Jangaiah.

According to the police, Jangaiah is a sanitation worker in the Government Gurukul residential hostel for girls at Vikarabad town. On Saturday, a student approached the principal complaining against Jangaiah, alleging that he had touched her inappropriately. The principal along with the victim reported the incident to the police.

A case under charges of molestation and POCSO Act was registered at Vikarabad police station.

When the police began conducting inquiries, they found that Jangaiah had touched the girl inappropriately on multiple occasions. A few other girls also saw it, but they were scared to report the matter to the authorities. Police suspect that he would have molested other girls in the hostel as well. He was arrested and sent for judicial remand on Sunday.